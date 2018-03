The Grimsargh Players, who are due to present the comedy The Female of the Species, have had to cancel a string of performances.

The play was scheduled for Thursday to Saturday, March 21 to,24, at the Playhouse Theatre, Preston.

The show has unfortunately been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Visit their Facebook page for more details and on what to do if you have bought tickets - https://www.facebook.com/grimsarghplayers/