In psychological drama, Frozen, which will be performed at The Muni in Colne this week, three strangers try to make sense of the unimaginable - a child who has disappeared.

This prize-winning play by Briony Lavery is being presented by Pendle Borderline Theatre Company and will star Claire Foster and Nicola Nuttall.



Richard Holley completes the trio in the disturbing role of a child murderer.



Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7-30pm.

Tickets: www.themuni.co.uk