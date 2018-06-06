New Garrick season promises a whirlwind of fun

The Garrick has announced an exciting programme of plays for next season.

First up will be Arthur Miller’s classic, A View from the Bridge, in September.



Peter Allen will be in the director’s chair for this stirring tale of illegal immigration, jealousy, love and betrayal.



Allen will then hand the directorial baton to Eleanor Jolley for a staging in November of Daisy Pulls It Off, by Denise Deegan.



Daisy endures snobbish schemers and clifftop rescues in her first year at the exclusive Grangewood School for Girls.



And then there’s the rumour of missing treasure.



The fictional Farndale Ladies will return in February to crucify Shakespeare’s Macbeth in a comedy by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr. Directing will be Gordon Ingleby.



Then, Billy Liar by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall will be directed by Alan Hargreaves in March next year while Richardson Sanderson will follow it up in May up with Hobson’s Choice.



Finally, Neil Tranmer will finish the season with farcical comedy Will You Still Love Me in the Morning? next June.

All plays will be staged at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Individual tickets: 01282 661080. Seasonal tickets: 07788 554939.