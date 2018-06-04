Iconic BBC comedy heading to Pendle Hippodrome

Blackadder Goes Forth is the award-winning farce which will march into town next week.

Darren Williams will reprise his role of Captain Edmund Blackadder as he tries to make it out of the war alive.

Helping him in his schemes is hapless sidekick Private Baldrick, who will be played by Steve Grist.

The play has been adapted from three episodes of the BBC show, Blackadder Goes Forth, and will be presented by Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

It will run from Wednesday to Saturday, June 13 - 16th at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne.

Tickets: £7; 01282 863210.