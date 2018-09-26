Guys and Dolls rolls out some winning numbers

Charismatic crapshooters, beautiful broads and hedonistic high rollers come together in Pendle Hippodrome's swell production of 'Guys and Dolls'.



The Broadway hit musical telling the tale of cool high stakes gambler Sky Masterson, his New York City guys and the dolls who love them, comes to life all this week on the stage of the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre in Colne, and what a winning hand it is.

Dolls

A superb ensemble cast took to the stage, headed by the ever-brilliant Josh Hindle as Sky Masterson and Riz Riley as the down-on-his luck gambler Nathan Detroit.

However, it is the dolls who can really claim all the winnings in this production with Jessica Balderstone stealing the show as Miss Adelaide. She is ably supported by Jade Brett, playing Sky's love interest Sarah Brown.

Jessica steals the show in a bold, brassy and brilliant performance as the colourful, highly-strung Miss Adelaide on her ongoing, comical quest to finally tie fiance Nathan down after 14 years of engagement.

Her superb singing voice was matched by Pendle Hippodrome regular Jade, playing the conservative Sergeant Sarah Brown, who eventually falls for the charms of Sky.

Classically trained, Jade sings beautifully and shares some great musical moments with Josh, notably in 'I'll Know' and 'I've Never Been in Love'.

As touching as these duets are, it is the boisterous ensemble song and dance numbers, performed with aplomb by all.

The famous 'Luck be a Lady' featuring Sky and the Crapshooters really stood out, as did the Crapshooters' Dance.

There are plenty of comic moments too, courtesy of Matt Whatley as Nicely Nicely Johnson, David Smith as Benny Southstreet and Simon Thompson as Harry the Horse.

Eric Beardsworth takes great delight in banging the mission band's big drum, but does much more as the kindly grandfather of Sarah, Arvide Abernathy, in a heart-warming performance.

He is joined in the band by Gillian Mason, Angela Schofield and Christine Spencer.

George Bailey, Ryan Collett, Laura Schofield and Andy Bell complete the cast as more than able supporting characters, while dancers Paige Brett, Penelope Hatfield, Sophie Greenwood, Erica Mileham, Amy Prendergast and Mollie Thompson wow with some dizzying routines.

Special mention must also be given to the unseen musicians in the pit, the multi-talented orchestra who provide the lively musical backdrop.

Director David Hulme brings it all together to make this show simply swell.