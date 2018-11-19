Get set for a festive adventure with Mary Poppins Jr at Burnley College

A team of talented students are welcoming in Christmas with festive performances of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre will transport audiences to the magical world of Mary Poppins, who responds to the Banks’ children’s advertisement for a nanny.

The show will be staged on Thursday and Friday, November 29th and 30th, at 1pm and 7pm, and on Saturday, December 1st, at 10-30am and 1pm as part of the college's Winter Wonderland event.

Tickets: £6 (£3 discounts) at www.burnley.ac.uk/mary-poppins-jr