Gear review: Coolcasc helmet covers

It goes without saying that mothers are a clever lot. Watching your children can inspire some great and simple ideas.

Take Coolcasc, a funky colourful cover for sports helmets, one size fits all and it means you can spot your child when they whizz down the slopes or head off mountain biking.

A penguin cover for the winter

The simple invention was born in a small restaurant in the Swiss Alps on a skiing holiday by a mum who wanted to make sure she could see her children were safe.

And today there are hundreds of different designs to use for all sports which need helmets and even better, adults can use them too.

Ruaridh (10) is a keen snowboarder, but he hates wearing a helmet (itches his chin I am told), so a colourful cover depicting flags of the world enticed him to keep the safety aid on.

It’s easy to fit and looks pretty cool and for the more outrageous there are animal designs, jazz themes and slogan ones too.

Coolcasc helmet covers for all sports. Check out the smart collection via www.coolcasc.com, telephone: 01787 881144.

