Fun theatrical fund-raiser to help save Read and Simonstone's community hub

A campaign by Read and Simonstone villagers to save their community hub has taken a "dramatic" turn...

The Read and Simonstone Village Hall Committee is hosting theatre show Happy Jack on Saturday at 7-30pm at St Peter’s Church Hall, Simonstone.

The profits will go towards buying the former United Reform Church for use as a community hall.

The building closed its doors last September following a final service because of dwindling numbers of church members.

It was used for a range of community events, including election votes, dances, weddings and pantomimes.

It was also home to a Scout group, Band of Hope, a daily children’s nursery, drama clubs and the Read Village Band.

Happy Jack is the eighth show that the parish council has brought to the village.

Tickets cost £9 or £7 for concessions.

They are available from The Stork Hotel & Community Cafe at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club on Fridays from 10am to noon, or from any parish councillor, members of Read & Simonstone Village Hall Committee, or by ringing 01200 428742.