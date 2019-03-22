Folk music and storytelling collide in this wild Hurst Green show

Get ready for a wild show when folk music and storytelling collide at Aighton, Bailey & Chaigley Memorial Hall next week.

Performance artist and director Sonya Moorhead will tell of her search for a folk legend when she bring her new show Feral to the Hurst Green venue on Wednesday at 7-30pm.

The event is inspired by her escape from the suffocation of domesticity by hitchhiking to Oban to track down 1960s folk star Anne Briggs.

Sonya said: "This is one of the most personal shows I’ve ever done, exploring everything from my relationship with folk music to my own mental battles as a woman connecting my own 'wildness'.

"The songs of Anne Briggs have been a thread running through my adult life and they run through Feral in much the same way. I love the stories she tells through her songs and the fact that the female characters often come out on top. Our aim is to create a really thought-provoking and entertaining night out, much like the good old days of 60s folk clubs."

Feral boasts a musical underscore by the band The Greyhounds, who will follow up Sonya's performance with a one-hour live gig by folk band The Greyhounds.

The group puts a stunning new twist on the iconic ballads that were famously revived by Anne Briggs.

Sonya added: "I brought together some of my favourite musicians for a one-off performance in 2016 but there was something so magical about it that we all agreed we wanted to continue as a band.

"As well as our original material, many of the songs we perform are very traditional folk ballads but these arrangements give them a unique and unexpected feel. John, Sarah and Ian are incredible musicians who have performed all over the world and I can promise that audiences are in for a real treat."

Tickets for the show are £8 Adult / £6 Child and can be purchased by calling 01254 826898. Further information including online booking details are available via www.spotonlancashire.co.uk