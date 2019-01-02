Disney classic, Snow White, hitting the Greenbrook stage

Get ready for an explosion of comedy and music when Greenbrook Methodist Church Pantomime Society brings this classic tale to town.

Made famous by Disney, Snow White is a family favourite.

But in Edward P. Munday’s show, to be presented by Greenbrook from next week onwards, the tale enjoys a modern makeover and offers the perfect way to banish the January blues.

It follows the success of last year’s Cinderella and will run for two consecutive weeks.

In this version, career girl Snow White is determined to impress in her new job.

But her plans fall apart when she meets a handsome stranger and enlists the help of the unusual inhabitants of The Forest.

The show offers family fun for all ages, and is filled with all the usual panto elements, including songs dancing and audience participation.

Snow White and the Mini-Ones will be staged from Thursday to Saturday, January 10th-12th at 7-30pm nightly at Greenbrook Methodist Church. Performances will also run from Thursday to Saturday, January 17th-19th, at 7-30pm. Saturday matinees each week are at 2pm.

Tickets: £8 adults; £5 child; £23 family (two adults and two children). Offers: 10 tickets for the price of nine; 20 for the price of 18. Block bookings of 30 or more people will have all tickets charged at the concessionary rate. To book call Sue on 01282 719462.