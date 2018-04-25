Could you star in this Burnley show?

St Cuthbert’s Amateur Operatic Society is on a mission to top last year’s show, Viva Mexico!

Here’s your chance to showcase your skills - whether on stage or behind the scenes - in the next production, Hello Dolly!

Head to a rehearsal and sing through on Tuesday, May 15th, at 7-30pm at St Cuthbert’s Community Hall, Burnley

The show will be staged on Monday to Saturday, November 5th to 10th, at 7-15pm nightly.

For more details ring Pauline on 01282 457766 or follow St Cuthbert’s Operatic and Dramatic Society@SCOADS on Facebook.