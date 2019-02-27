Colne youth theatre celebrating double NODA award win

A Colne youth theatre group is shining after scooping two NODA awards and receiving a string of nominations.

Stage Door Youth Theatre was given the two accolades by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association at a glittering ceremony at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in January.

Actress Amy Braithwaite won Best Youth Comedy Performance for her part in Act Three Scene Five. Meanwhile, Stage Door took home the Victor Booth Memorial Trophy for innovation and creativity in their park-based show James and the Giant Peach last summer.

Amy said: “I was totally shocked when our leader Janet read out my name as a winner of a NODA award.

“It was an amazing feeling. I have never won an award like this before. I am so proud of myself.”

But the society's success didn't stop there - it also earned six other nominations.

Joseph Philbrook competed for Best Youth Comedy Performance as Alex in Madagascar while Finn Robinson was a finalist in the Best Youth Performer category as the Grasshopper in James and the Giant Peach.

Isabel Holt and Dylan Barlow were in the running for Best Leading Youth Performer for their roles, respectively, as Marty in Madagascar and James in James and the Giant Peach.

Joseph Philbrook also went head-to-head with his mum, Janet Parkinson, for the award of Best Production Team Member of a Youth Theatre for his direction of Act Three Scene Five. Company director Janet was named her work as the director of Madagascar.

Stage Door was also chosen as a finalist in the Best Youth Production category for Madagascar.

Janet said: "The group is doing really well and it feels amazing to finally get recognition for all the hard work we do."

The youngsters now hope to follow their success with a staging of Alice @ Wonderland next month.

The show, which puts a 21st Century twist on the classic children's tale by Lewis Carroll, will run from March 28th - 30th at 7-30pm nightly. A Saturday matinee will kick off at 2-30pm.

Tickets: 07941 750872; www.phtheatre.co.uk; £12 adults; £10 concessions; and £40 family.