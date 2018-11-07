Colne Dramatic Society's touching family drama at The Little Theatre

Colne Dramatic Society is presenting a touching original play about the trials and tribulations of family life.

All I Want For Christmas, which will be performed at The Little Theatre, Colne, was written by CDS member Gilly Fontaine-Grist.

It follows the hopes and fears of each member of the Porter –Greens family as they deal with something that could quite easily destroy their domestic unit completely.





It will be staged from December 3rd to 8th.

Tickets: Colne Library on Saturday, November 24th, and Saturday, December 1st; or reserve on 01282 861424.