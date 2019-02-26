Colne Dramatic Society bringing Abi Morgan's tender and haunting Lovesong to The Little Theatre

Colne Dramatic Society’s latest offering at The Little Theatre is a tender and haunting tale about the twists and turns of romance over four decades.

Lovesong, written by Abi Morgan, follows the 40-year marriage of Margaret and William, from their early days as a young couple to their worldly later years.

Lauren Monk and Matt Whatley are making their debuts with Colne Dramatic Society on The Little Theatre stage. Photos by Gilly Fontaine-Grist. (s)



Starring as the young lovers are Lauren Monk and Matt Whatley, who were already good friends before rehearsals even started and have said they've found the play fun, comfortable and challenging.



Lauren said: “I adore how modest and beautiful this play is.



“It’s simply life, but all the things you may have forgotten that you didn’t think were important.



“And when the time comes, these are the bits you remember with so much happiness and love.”

Lauren Monk and Matt Whatley in rehearsals. Photos by Gilly Fontaine-Grist.(s)



The play, together with the music choice, will have the audience reaching for tissues, Matt added.



And Lauren has her own love story: she has fallen head over heels with the time period her scenes are set in because of its fabulous fashion.



Vivian Thornber and Neil Tranmer will star as an older Maggie and Bill while Steve Grist is back in the director’s chair.



Vivian is a familiar face to Colne Dramatic Society audiences while Neil will be making his debut on The Little Theatre stage.



Performances will run Monday to Saturday next week, at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets: 01282 861424.