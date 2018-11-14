Christmas 2018: Colne Dramatic Society presents moving family drama at The Little Theatre

Colne Dramatic Society’s December offering at The Little Theatre is a moving play about the struggles of a newly formed family.

Comedy and drama combine in this original production written by CDS member Gilly Fontaine-Grist.

All I Want For Christmas follows the Porter –Greens - a family of step siblings - as they navigate the stresses and strains of their new life together while each member struggles with something which could tear them all apart.

Writer Gilly said: “It is not, therefore, about what each character hopes lies under the Christmas tree, wrapped in shiny paper, teasing the recipient until the moment it is opened.

“It is about the struggle of getting through the festive season, and what is left when the trimmings come down.”

All I Want For Christmas stars Pauline Shalliker, Riz Riley, Leighton Hunt, Mollie Thompson, Leah Walsh and Ken Horsfield, who are all taking their first acting steps on The Little Theatre stage.

Please note the play contains a small amount of adult language.

For additional information, search for Colne Little Theatre on Facebook.

The show will run from December 3rd to 8th.

Tickets: visit Colne Library on Saturday, November 24th, and Saturday, December 1st; or call 01282 861424.