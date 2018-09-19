Chipping tale of love in a war-torn world

This moving show about love in hopeless times is based on the true story of a Lancashire couple.

Far More Grace Than Me will tell of Nell Bamber, who falls in love with World War One soldier Fred Poynton D.C.M, when it comes to Chipping Village Hall next month.

The story brings home the devastating impact of war on quiet Lancashire towns and villages like Chipping.

It begins in the Forest of Bowland in 1910 when Chipping girl Nell is just 14 years-old and living on Pale Farm with her step-mother, father, brothers and sisters.

At age 23, she rebels against her parents’ wishes and marries her sweetheart, Fred.

The pair embark on a remarkable journey together, leaving Chipping via Macclesfield.

They cross the Atlantic to America on board the Cunard Liner H.M.S. Carmania, and start a new life in New York, before settling in Buffalo.

This heartfelt production will also transport audiences from the Lancashire hills in 1910 to the edge of the Great Lakes in the 1920s.

It is written and narrated by William Michael Neary and weaves together original music, interpretive dance and some of Michael’s own poems.

It is set to stunning performances by singer Evie Rapson and musician Tom Gill, who make up the duo Me Thee & E.

Audiences will also be moved by the music of Andrew J J Hall, and the mesmerising movement of Aimee Williamson, a Rambert School of Ballet dancer from Clitheroe.

Far More Grace Than Me will be performed on Sunday, October 7th, starting at 7pm.

Pie and peas will be served at the interval so please book early to provide an idea of catering numbers by logging on to https://metheeande.com/shows

Alternatively, send an email to williamneary@yahoo.co.uk or call Michael on 07826854451.

To listen to the opening song of the show, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=1N9uSXZVKJg