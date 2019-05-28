The Ribble Valley Music Festival offering a jam-packed programme of musical fun

The Ribble Valley Music Festival is offering a stellar summer programme of five concerts over the next three months.

It is one of the most diverse festivals in the area, showcasing a wide range of music, including choral, bluegrass, opera and country music, plus a fun-filled Lancashire Night.

Clive Greenwood, festival organiser, said: “We are very grateful for the tremendous support from the many people who attend and make the festival a success.

“This has encouraged us to increase the number of concerts and venues this year to meet demand.”

The first concert of the summer is in the beautiful setting of St Leonard’s Church, Downham, on Sunday, June 16th, when the renowned Nelson Arion Male Voice Choir will stun audiences.

The choir has amassed several awards over the years, and have won the prestigious Llangollen International Eisteddfod a record five times.

Special guest, mezzo soprano Samantha Oxborough, will also feature.

Samantha was recently selected out of 300 applicants from around the world to take up one of only 12 places at the National Opera Studio in London.

Clive added: “Many people enquire which weekend our festival takes place and expect only one type of music.

“They are pleasantly surprised to learn the choice they have from the diverse range of music catering for most tastes and over the 10-month duration of the festival, and at a variety of locations across the Ribble Valley.

“It appears that these features are unique in the world of music festivals.

“Furthermore, people are delighted to support the meaningful purpose of all profits going to the churches where concerts are held, and which add to the thousands of pounds already raised by the festival.”

Admission for each event costs £10.

Tickets for the Downham concert can be obtained from Roy Porters Butchers or by calling 01254 384893.

Alternatively, ring 01200 440925 or 07812 67702.