The Little Book of Rainforest Animal Sounds by Andrea Pinnington and Caz Buckingham - book review

Crucial messages about saving the rare and precious creatures which live in the world’s increasingly endangered rainforests speak loudly – very loudly to be precise! – in this amazing sound book.

Rainforests, and the creatures that live in them, are under serious threat due to intense deforestation. Vast swathes of rainforest are being cleared for building development and materials, or for precious natural substances like palm oil, and there has never been a more important time for both children and adults to learn about this vanishing eco-system, and how important it is that steps are taken to save it.

With gorgeous photo imagery and fascinating facts, The Little Book of Rainforest Animal Sounds takes readers on a tropical journey, teaching valuable lessons about these fragile, but hugely important eco-systems.

Everyone aged from nought to ninety can enjoy the amazing calls of remarkable rainforest creatures, from the river dolphin, musician wren and tokay gecko to the tree hyrax, coqui frog and red howler monkey, in this beautifully produced and fact-filled book from innovative nature publisher Fine Feathers Press.

The high-flying publishing house was founded by Caz Buckingham and Andrea Pinnington and all their books are designed to inspire a love – and care – of nature in children from an early age.

The Little Book of Rainforest Animal Sounds is another imaginative title from their popular sound book collection. A side bar of high-quality sound buttons introduces readers to the recorded calls of some of the most extraordinary animals and birds which live under the rainforest canopy.

From the beautiful song of the siamang and the throaty, booming call of the jaguar as it prowls through the Amazon to the flamboyant song of Goldie’s bird-of-paradise in the rainforests of Papua New Guinea, each creature has a fact-filled file and is accompanied by a sound-chip button to transport readers into this mysterious and often overlooked and unappreciated world.

Each spread includes a stunning mix of photography, illustration, unusual and fascinating facts accompanied by remarkable sounds, making this book an inspirational way for everyone to learn about the wonders of the rainforest.

Other books in the series, which create the sounds of nature at the touch of a button, are The Little Book of Ocean Animal Sounds, The Little Book of Wetland Bird Sounds, The Little Book of Night-time Animal Sounds, The Little Book of Woodland Bird Songs, The Little Book of Garden Bird Songs and The Little Book of the Dawn Chorus.

(Fine Feathers Press, board book, £12.99)