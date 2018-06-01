Super steam rally rolling into Slaidburn

It’s full steam ahead for vehicle enthusiasts.

The 38th Annual Slaidburn Steam and Vintage Vehicle Display is cruising back into the village this weekend to raise money for the British Heart Foundation and North West Air Ambulance.

A car lover’s dream, it will feature steam engines, the original Bounty Bus, vintage cars, tractors and more.

Shoppers can pick up some high-quality gifts from a selection of stalls and indulge in home-made cakes plus a mouth-watering hog roast.

In the beer garden, creative residents will provide demonstrations showing people how to whip up traditional crafts.

Among the crafters showcasing their creative flair are one of the last makers of clogs plus a stick-maker carving ornate handles.

Demonstration topics include wooden wheels for carts and carriages.

This spectacular event began in 1980 when resident and organiser David McNamee parked his steamroller outside The Hark to Bounty pub.

The following year, George Coles steamed his Clayton and Shuttleworth traction engine from Manchester to join David while Frank Lythgo brought his Marenghi Fairground organ.

Since then the event has raised a total of £75,000 for many village groups and organisations.

It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Hark to Bounty where a selection of cask ales and food with a steam theme will be available throughout the weekend.

Admission to the event is free but donations are welcome.