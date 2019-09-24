ShooShooBaby bringing stunning cabaret to Mellor Brook

Get ready for a wild night of music when ShooShooBaby bring The Great Cabaret Safari to Mellor Brook Community Centre.

Audiences can enjoy water-tight harmonising across a wonderful array of original cabaret songs with music from composers including Verdi, Ed Sheeran, The Proclaimers and Ennio Morricone on Thursday, October 3rd at 7-30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Instruments include the musical saw, the zither, the Indian harmonium and the kazoo in what promises to be an eclectic and witty show.

ShooShooBaby have earned a reputation for their excellent singing and musicianship and their show been appreciated all over the world.

There will be a licensed bar offering a draught real ale, red and white wine by the glass or bottle and a selection of soft drinks.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £7 for under-18s and are available from Britannia Gallery, via Eventbrite or by phoning Janet on 07377 788716.