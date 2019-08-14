Scouting for Girls head to Blackpool for Slimefest 2019

British indie rock band Scouting for Girls will join the star line up for SLIMEFEST this October in Blackpool.

The band have been announced as headliners at the fun family event which will return to The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this October.

Vocalist Roy Stride, bass guitarist Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard will perform at the slime-filled event on Saturday October 21 at both the 1pm and 6pm shows.

They will join hosts Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely and performers Diversity, Max and Harvey, Jess Folley, New Hope Club, Kira Kosarin and RoadTrip.

Roy Stride said : “Slimefest 2019 – we’re so excited to perform some fan favourites as well as our new music. See you in Blackpool.”

Scouting For Girls released their self-titled debut album in 2007, a record that went on to become triple platinum and birthed the generation-bridging anthems of ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’ and ‘Heartbeat’.

In the decade since, the band have released ‘Everybody Wants To Be On TV’ (2010), ‘The Light Between Us’ (2012), and ‘Still Thinking About You’ (2015) plus the mega hit single ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’.

They’ve picked up nominations for four Brits, an Ivor Novello and played everywhere from a sold out Wembley Arena to countless festival stages.

Last year they released ‘England I Still Believe’ as a cheeky, unofficial World Cup anthem.

Nickelodeon UK are partnering again with VisitBlackpool to bring Nickelodeon’s SLIMEFEST back for its’ fourth year following the event’s sell out success.

From October 19-21 October 2019 thousands of young revellers will descend on the theme park, home of Nickelodeon Land, for three days of music acts, special guests , big surprises and more than 9,000 litres of slime.

Managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Amanda Thompson OBE, said: "We are so pleased to be hosting SLIMEFEST at Blackpool Pleasure Beach again in 2019 and we are looking forward to welcoming families from across the country to the home of the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land."

Families can visit nick.co.uk/slimefest for more information