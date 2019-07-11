Ribble Valley singing sensation competing to perform with Sister Sledge at Beat-Herder

Ribble Valley singing sensation Lauren Jean Schofield could be sharing Beat-Herder’s main stage with American disco legends Sister Sledge this Sunday.

Bowland High School pupil will be singing her own version of Dolly Parton’s mega hit Jolene in the final of Beat- Herder’s Got Talent.

And the lucky hopeful will land a once in a lifetime opportunity to be lost in music in front of thousands of fans at the sold out Ribble Valley festival.

“I’m thrilled, I can’t wait,” said the 14-year-old.

“It is lovely and such an honour to be singing at Beat-Herder, our lovely, local festival.”

She added: “I started out at the Be My Band project at the Grand and I also won Bowland’s Got Talent.

“And one day I’d love to sing professionally.”

Lauren Jean is no stranger to the spotlight or winning talent shows and she is set to release her debut EP this year.

The singer songwriter from Bolton-by-Bowland beat 20,000 hopefuls to appear on a national television talent show, ITV’s The Voice Kids.

Lauren, who has been playing the piano since the age of six and guitar from the age of 10, went to six auditions in Manchester and London before being selected for The Voice Kids.

Lauren’s parents David and Anna Schofield, who farm at Bowland-by-Bowland and keep alpacas, were delighted when their alpacas were shown on the programme as part of the

background story.

Her delighted father David said: “We’d love everybody to come and hear her sing at The Beat-Herder and District Working Men’s Club on Saturday. We are very proud of her.”

Since her TV appearance, she has set up an Instagram account - laurenjean.music- and has been busking in Manchester every weekend – footage of which can be seen on her Facebook page.