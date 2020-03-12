Ribble Valley's Beat-Herder Festival announces first acts for 2020

Celebrating its 15th year, Beat-Herder has announced its most eclectic line-up to date.

Set in the spellbinding Ribble Valley countryside across the weekend of July 16th – 19th, the incredible array of immersively creative and whimsical stages are the perfect setting for some of the world's biggest talents and outlandish performers.

Names include the Grammy award-winning Mura Masa, reggae titans The Wailers, D&B sensation Mollie Collins, Radio 1 house and techno master Heidi, David Rodigan, Nightmares On Wax presents Smokers Delight, Bou ft. Haribo, Seb Fontaine, Paul Taylor, The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club and many more acts that stretch a colossal list of genres and names.

Beat-Herder has been a truly independent festival since the day of conception back in 2006 when six friends decided to start bringing music to the people of Lancashire; 15 years on and the original founders still have full creative curation across the weekend-long party which has been donned a visionary haven.

No detail is too small for Beat-Herder and the site is full of surprises around each corner, offering festival-goers an experience like no other across 20 venues in fairytale-like settings.

This festival is not only for the true music fan, but for the party fanatic.

