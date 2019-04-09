Ribble Valley crafter bringing his stunning calligraphy art to Clitheroe Spring Fair

A Ribble Valley calligrapher will exhibit his stunning work at the Clitheroe Spring Fair this weekend.

Norman Kelly is one of many artists taking part in the imaginative event at Platform Gallery from Thursday to Saturday.

He will sell his popular range of calligraphy greetings cards and notelets, which are based on favourite pieces of prose and poetry, as well as a selection of prints that can be bought with or without frames.

If you have an old set of calligraphy pens that you would like to bring back into use, Norman is also happy to check them out for you.