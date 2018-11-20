Ribble Valley 'brothers' celebrating 30 years of hosting quizzes with Clitheroe Dolphins fund-raiser

They’ve been putting some of the most knowledge people in East Lancashire to the test for the last three decades.

Now the two Ribble Valley residents are celebrating 30 years of hosting quizzes with a fund-raiser on Friday at Clitheroe Football Club.

Friends and former colleagues Steve Driver and Simon Monks are hosting the Unrelated Brothers 30th Anniversary Quiz in aid of Clitheroe Dolphins Swimming Club.

Steve said: “We are proud to have been associated with so many good causes and personal projects, though are still surprised we keep being invited back!

“The emphasis is very much on fun and our hallmark is the initial picture round of famous faces.”

Friday’s event also marks the retirement of Samantha Murray from the modern pentathlon.

Samantha began her athletic journey with the Dolphins at a young age and went on to become a world champion.

Steve said: “At our last quiz for the Dolphins, we were keen to highlight the dedication of the unsung heroes - ie the parents and grandparents who selflessly give up so much time to transport their children to training and events, often at the other end of the country.

“Raising funds for the club is, in a small way, our thanks to them on behalf of their children.”

The pair first became quiz masters when they were teachers at Mansfield High School, Brierfield, beginning with the school’s PTA.

Since then, they have raised thousands of pounds for local hospitals, sports groups, primary and secondary school PTAs, as well as charities such as Parkinsons UK and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

They’ve also helped to raise money for individual young people, like pupils from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, on overseas conservation projects, such as Operation Wallacea.

The quiz will start at 8pm.

For more information, send an email to Steve on sdriverredrose@hotmail.com