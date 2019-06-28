Oscar Wilde's classic show is a triumph at The Octagon

An exquisite opening sequence, featuring the main characters, brings immediate satisfaction and sets the scene for what is to follow.

And what follows requires a high level of concentration, particularly as the sound quality leaves something to be desired.



Maintain that concentration, however, and you will be rewarded with a romping re-telling of this Oscar Wilde classic. The course of true love never runs smooth but here it is positively

frenetic and goes off in all directions as we try to keep pace with all that is happening in this dissection of Victorian high society.



Dean Fagan and Jack Hardwick strut the stage as Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff respectively while the ladies they pursue (Melissa Lowe as Cecily and Elizabeth Twells as

Gwendolen) are not going to make it easy for them.



Full credit must go to the creative team behind this production, headed by director Suba Das.



Their opening and closing scenes were a joy to behold and indeed their work throughout constituted a significant contribution to the whole performance.