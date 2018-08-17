Whalley Lions support Gordon's cancer battle with roaring charity fund-raiser

Whalley villagers are rallying round a man with prostrate cancer by hosting a musical fund-raiser.

Whalley and District Lions are presenting an evening of music with The Cooler Kings in tribute to Pink Floyd on Saturday from 8pm at Whalley Village Hall.

The event will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK in support of club member Gordon Ross, who is still battling the disease.

Raffle tickets will be sold on the night and there will be a licensed bar. Doors open at 7-30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at Whalley Post Office, The Dog Inn or from Lions members Mag Twist (07841 759 409) or Geoff Chadwick.

For details of how to buy them online send an email to whalleylions@gmail.com