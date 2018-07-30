The Grand show is music to Caroline’s ears

Ribblesdale High School pupils came together to fund an Olympic dream.

The kind-hearted children have stepped in to help send their teacher’s sister to the World Special Olympics.



Champion gymnast Caroline Jennison is hoping to star at the 2019 Summer Olympics, the 50th anniversary of the games, due to be staged in The United Arab Emirates next year.



And now the town’s Grand Theatre has announced it will stage a special fund-raising concert next month, featuring Ribble Valley jazz-funk group Blu Funk Syndicate and a host of other artists.



Sharon Jennison, who teaches history and religious education at the Clitheroe school, said: “The children really took Caroline to their hearts when she visited the school and to raise £500 was incredible.



“They worked hard to help her, doing a sponsored mile, a carnival show and cheerleading.



“She is thankful to the children at Ribblesdale and to the Grand.”



Caroline has starred at the World Special Olympics before but costs have soared since she last competed at the World Summer Games.



And she desperately needs extra funds to pay for her flights to Abu Dhabi and other expenses to keep her Middle East dream alive.



“I love gymnastics, and I’ve been performing since I was 11, so it’s a dream of mine to compete at the Olympics again,” she said.



“I’ve won several medals, something I’m proud of. My coach says I’m in good form, so it’d be lovely to get there as this is the first one to be staged outside America and it’s the anniversary year.”



Caroline’s first ever Summer Games saw her land a gold medal, two silver and a bronze and she has emerged as one of Great Britain’s best performers.



Her mum Sandra said: “Caroline has shown tremendous talent and has put a lot of hard work in.



“Her achievements and enthusiasm have been phenomenal.”



CJ’s Olympic Dream, Grand Theatre with Blu Funk Syndicate and guests.



September 21st, 01200 421599. www.thegrandvenue.co.uk

