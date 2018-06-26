Start festival season with a visit to GlastonFerret in Preston

You can wear your wellies if you want, but it's unlikely you will get stuck in the mud at the hugely popular GlastonFerret.

Yes, it's that time again where Preston pub The Ferret finds itself decked out in full festival gear - complete with hay bales and turf - to give it that authentic outdoorsy feel.

Far more comfortable than an outdoor festival

Following the success of previous years there is a couple of new additions - the most important of which is sponsorship by Old Rum. This means cheap rum drinks and signature pours from their separate Old J bar.

But of course GlastonFerret is all about the music. The ones to watch for in this year's line-up include Misty's Big Adventure, an old Preston favourite who haven't played in these parts for eight years. And look out for The Fighting Wedding Disco (Caribbean Honey Moon Special), which is a DJ set on the Saturday night from local boys Fighting, who also play a set on the Friday. This proves to be the most popular part of the event and this time it's going be the best yet.

You will also see local big hitters Ivan Campo, Saytr Play, Gigawatts, Moon And The Beams and The Jackpot Golden Boys, whilst there will be a host of talent from Liverpool, Manchester and beyond, including Kashmere, The Strawberries and Dat Brass.

Aside from music, you can also look forward to the Pop-Up Puppet Cinema, which will be playing Jaws, and there will be a pop-up swap shop - Garden Of Edith. Magi'Chris will be entertaining with his magic throughout the festival, and there will be hip-hop, Cuban, techno, funk and cheesy delights from DJs throughout. And if you want more, look out for the spray artists, dancers and a barbecue.

You don't lose any of the festival atmosphere at GlastonFerret

Tim Davies, manager at The Ferret, said: "This year is poised to be the best yet.

“We have more bands/entertainment than ever before. Starting at 6:30pm on the Friday and from open on Saturday and Sunday, there will be no easing in to things this year.

“It will be full-on from start to finish with bands from the get go and DJs playing us into the early hours.

“This year Sunday will be as much of a party as the Friday and Saturday as well. So get your weekend ticket and get here early Friday and you might want to book the next week off work.”

There promises to be something for everyone at GlastonFerret

With all that on offer, you will find that GlastonFerret is a real family affair, and the good news is that children are allowed in the pub until 8pm each day, with no extra charge for those under 15.

GlastonFerret is at The Ferret on Fylde Road, Preston, from Friday, July 6 until Sunday, July 8.

Weekend tickets are £14, with day tickets £6 for Sunday and £7 for Friday and Saturday. All are available from www.skiddle.com or from behind the bar to save on booking fees.

There are competitions to win tickets and goodie bags on Facebook - check out the event and The Ferret page for more details, including a full line-up, at https://www.facebook.com/events/555924968110936/