Songs for a sporting hero at The Grand, Clitheroe

A stellar lineup of bands has been arranged for a special fund-raising gig.

Blu Funk Syndicate, Junkhouse Dog Blues Band and special guests Tony Benedict and Paul Dobie will entertain the crowds at The Grand, Clitheroe, on Friday at 7pm.

The event will help to fund athlete Caroline Jennison’s once-in-a-lifetime dream of competing at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in March.

Caroline, or CJ for short, has been practicing gymnastics since she was around eight-years-old.

She started her career in Gymworld as a student before becoming a coach to pupils with a range of disorders, including Down’s syndrome, Tourette’s and epilepsy.

After years of taking part in competitions and tournaments, CJ has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Special Olympics.

To help make her dream come true, she has brought some of her favourite bands together for a night of feel-good music and fund-raising.

Junkhousedog are a Manchester-based blues band founded and fronted by harpist Luke Shaw, a British Blues Harmonica Champion from 2008 to 2009.

They meld together an array of swing music with Chicago-style grit to create their own unique brand of blues.

Charismatic singer Abi Fielding fronts the Blu Funk Syndicate, a Ribble Valley-based 18-piece ensemble.

They formed in November 2014 as Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Band and found success with band-leader Paul J. Rigby.

Their sound is a delicious fusion of funky grooves and jazz soloists and they keep the dancefloor overflowing with covers of classic tunes by the likes of James Brown, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner.

Line-up: 7-30pm-8-10pm Tony Benedict and Paul Dobie; 8-30pm-9-15pm Junkhouse Dog Blues Band; 9-45pm-10-45pm Blu Funk Syndicate; 10-45pm-11-30pm DJ.

Tickets are available for £10 each at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk