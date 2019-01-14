Rockprest 2019: This summer's full line up has been announced

Some of the biggest tribute acts in Europe are set to play over two days of crowd-surfing, chorus-chanting, festival fun in Preston.

Rockprest returns to Moor Park on Saturday June 29 and Sunday 30.

Rockprest: Full line-up has been announced

Pre-registration for VIP tickets is now closed, but general admission will be available to buy online from Friday 25 January at 10am.

As usual, tickets at www.ticketline.co.uk are free, but you just need to order online and pay a small booking fee.

The festival provides music, fun and attractions for all the family and is an eagerly-awaited fixture on the Preston calendar.

And the band names are just as good as the music they play!



Acts confirmed for Saturday on Rockprest's social media channels so far include: Guns or Roses, Link N Park, Metal Militia, Nirvana UK, Alice in Chains UK, Faith No Man, Deftones UK, Slayer tribute band South of Heaven, Higher On Maiden, Stiff Bizcuit, Korn Again, Megadeth UK, Black Sabbath tribute Ozzbest and The Machine Rages On.

Rockprest 2019 promises to be bigger than ever

And Sunday will see bands like The Phonics, AKA Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondaze (back because they smashed it last year), Pearl Scam, Reet Hot Chilli Peppers, Sick Sick Sick, Viva La Coldplay, Beast Decoys, Wrong Jovi, REM tribute band Stipe, Fleetwood Mac tribute The Chain, Fu Fighters, Iffy Clyro and Queenesque.