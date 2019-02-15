Ribble Valley Music Festival will celebrate all-things jazz in support of Whalley Abbey

The Ribble Valley has many historic buildings which need preserving for us and future generations.

One such location is the 14th Century Grade One-listed building and grounds of Whalley Abbey. The costs required to sustain this are substantial. That is why this year the Ribble Valley Music Festival, with its aim to raise funds for religious venues where concerts are held, has included several events at the abbey, including a special festival launch event on Friday, March 15th.

Enjoy the best of Northern jazz from the likes of Mark Lewis Trio. (s)

This experienced Mark Lewis Trio, one of the most popular on the Northern jazz circuit, is led by Ed Lomax on keyboard, with Mel Hatchman on bass and Derek Smith on drums, always has guest artists joining them and on this occasion they are rather special.

The session will be enhanced by the immensely popular Lyn Fairbanks’ delightful vocals. Lyn brings vocal sophistication which over recent decades has been thrilling audiences, including an appearance on X Factor and the Sharon Osbourne Show. Lyn articulates her velvety smooth voice with perfect phasing and heart-felt emotion to embrace you in a ballad and has the perfect timing with a swinging number.

Gair Carson is a multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, full-time professional musician making a rare appearance in the area. He plays saxophone, flute and guitar, all to a very high standard and audience reaction to Gair’s highly professional playing has been assuredly positive.

The evening will be full of fun and a variety of well-known music and song made famous by Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Dave Brubeck, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and others. A lively jazz performance is in prospect, along with plenty of repartee in the intimate atmosphere of Whalley Abbey.

This unique ensemble of special talent suitably celebrates the launch of the 2019 Ribble Valley Music Festival at 7-30pm. Advance tickets are £10 and can be obtained from Whalley Abbey or by calling 01254 828400 or 01254 384893. There is also a pay bar.