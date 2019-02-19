Pendle Jazzmen bringing their foot-tapping Dixieland style back to Burnley

The Pendle Jazzmen are back at Ighten Mount Bowling Club following high acclaim.

The band will bring their foot-tapping Dixieland jazz to the Romford Street venue in Burnley on the first Thursday of every month.

Two founder members - Stuart Whiteley and Colin Mason - are still performing after more than 33 years and they are joined most weeks by John Brunton, Mike Pearson, Dave Joyce and Mike Reddin, as well as regular guest performers.

Admission is £2 and a raffle will be held.

Doors open at 7pm and the performance will run from 8 - 10-30pm.