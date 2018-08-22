Folk stars to charm at Sawley's Spread Eagle

An American singer-songwriter is bringing his heartfelt song-writing to the Ribble Valley as part of his UK tour.

Award-winning singer Dave Nachmanoff will prove just why he was a finalist in last year’s Great American Song Contest when he performs at The Spread Eagle, Sawley, on Sunday, October 14th.

Individual Inns, which owns and operates six country inns across the North, including the Spread Eagle, is hosting a year of celebrations.

This fabulous concert is the latest in a string of events being held to mark the success of the company in the The Good Pub Guide, in which it was named the Pub Group of the Year 2018.

Dave will keep the celebrations going right through autumn with a stunning set.

Music-lovers can indulge in a medley of Americana, folk, pop and rock tracks.

The Californian crooner is known as Al Stewart’s sideman, after accompanying him on tour for many years.

But now he is setting off to the UK on his own tour to promote his new album Cerulean Sky.

The special guests joining Dave at the afternoon concert will be Yorkshire-based act Plumhall.

The acoustic duo are the winners of The Yorkshire Gig Guide award for Outstanding Song-writing and have been dubbed “a hidden gem” by readers of The Guardian and The Observer.

Their successful careers have seen them sing with Al Stewart at the London Palladium and write and arrange music for, as well as appear in, The Runaways, a major cinematic release set for 2018.

The gig starts at 2-30pm and Sunday lunch will be served.

Tickets are available online for £15 each (plus £1 booking fee) via www.individualinns.co.uk/giftshop.html

To find out more about Dave and check out his material, please visit www.davenach.com

For additional information about the support act log onto www.plumhall.co.uk