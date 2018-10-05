Clitheroe celebrates all things jazz with festival at The Grand

Northern 10-piece Nubiyan Twist will be weaving their exotic spell of soul, jazz, hip-hop and dance grooves when they top the bill at a one-day music festival in Clitheroe next Saturday, October 20th.

Alt-Shift-J will feature performances from new and established artists, while also encouraging young musicians to embrace jazz music and showcase their work live.

“Festivals like this one in the heart of the Ribble Valley bring people together, through artistic and social unity,” said Nubiyan Twist leader Tom Excell.

“The digital age has connected people and music from the underground to the mainstream and it has broken down barriers.

“Music can be a powerful, non-violent tool for change.”

Mercury Prize-nominated jazz rockers Roller Trio and Arun Ghosh, a great friend of the Ribble Valley Jazz Festival, will also provide a big draw.

Ghosh will be hosting a jazz club for children (aged five to eight) at The Grand.

Also, at the York Street venue, Chris Sharkey, Roller Trio’s bassist, will be staging music workshops.

“I’m interested in challenging expectations of what music education can and should be,” he said.

“We are constantly being told that our young people need to be creative, but music education is often lacking in vital areas.”

He added: “Putting an emphasis on making something, leads, I think, to musicians and participants to rediscover a sense of fun is music.

“At Alt-Shift-J, youngsters can be part of a performing ensemble and they’ll play a live performance during the festival.

“You just need an open mind and the courage to join in.”

There will also be DJ sets with Elliott Dryden and Muziki DJs spinning the platters throughout the day.

Alt-Shift-J Festival: Nubiyan Twist, Roller Trio, Chris Starkey’s Shiftin Jazz, Necktr, Arun Ghosh Jazz Club for Kids, plus vinyl fair, vintage stalls and food outlets.

Grand and Assembly Hall, 10am-2am. Info and tickets, 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk