Clitheroe band and X-Factor singer become radio stars with cover of Hollywood hit

A Clitheroe band and X-Factor singer are giving some of Hollywood's brightest stars a run for their money with their latest cover.

Five-piece band DRIVE and singer Kelsey Gill hit airwaves with their rendition of Shallow, which was originally performed by Hollywood actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the film, A Star is Born.

The cover made waves in the local music scene when it was played on Ribble FM before Christmas and for two weeks on general playback.

Richard Haworth, the band's singer and pianist, said: "It has had a great response on Facebook. People have been very complimentary about it which is brilliant. They’ve been asking for an album from DRIVE too and more videos to be made."

Richard's band mates are Graham Taylor (guitar), Roger Dickinson (cajon drum and percussion), Liobhan Boylan (violin), and Jason Marshall (bass).

Kelsey suggested the collation after joining the group on stage last summer at a DRIVE charity gig. The event was held in memory of Kate Anne Douglas and raised money for Breast Cancer Care at The Grand, Clitheroe.

Five-piece Clitheroe band DRIVE, whose cover of Shallow featuring singerKelsey Gill, hit airwaves before Christmas. (s)

Since performing on the X-Factor in 2017, Kelsey has been recording in London and Nashville, and her song, I'll Be Fine, created with Yellow Claw, topped the American dance chart.