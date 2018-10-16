Acoustic folk heroes bringing their heavenly harmonies to Mellor Brook

A folk/acoustic duo who have travelled the world and picked up three BBC Folk Award nominations are now heading to the Ribble Valley.

Katriona Gilmore and Jamie Roberts fuse their heavenly harmonies with the fiddle and mandolin on their fifth studio album, A Problem of Our Kind, which was released last week and recorded at their South Yorkshire home.

The duo’s national tour will take them back to Mellor Brook where they last played in 2011 as special guests at the annual Mellor Brook Fiddle Day.

They will perform on Friday, October 26th at 8pm at Mellor Brook Community Centre

Tickets: £13; Britannia Gallery, Branch Road, Mellor Brook; via Eventbrite; send an S.A.E. with a cheque payable to J. Aspin to 53 Briar Road, Blackburn, BB1 9TF; or call 07377 788716.