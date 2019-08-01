Meet the Clitheroe Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival headliner loved by Eric Clapton

Autumn will bring to town a huge musical celebration headlined by a guitar maestro loved by some of the world’s biggest rock stars.

Music fans are set to flock to Clitheroe’s Grand Theatre in October when Solid Entertainments present the Clitheroe Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival for the third year in a row.

Headlining is one of the most renowned guitarists in music history, Albert Lee, who has rubbed shoulders with stars like The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets.

Albert has found a strong fan in Eric Clapton, who branded him “the ultimate virtuoso”.

Eric added: “His skill is extraordinary, his ear is extraordinary and he’s gifted on just about every level.”

Albert is a British-born country-rock artist who started his career during the emerging rock ‘n’ roll scene of sixties’ London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe.

After moving to the US, he exploded onto the American country music scene and quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business.

Emmylou Harris, a 14-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, called him “a brilliant guitar player.”

She said: “His sound is unmistakable – often emulated, never equalled.”

Albert recorded a number of solo albums and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on Foggy Mountain Breakdown and in 2014 he was awarded the Bonzo Bash Legends Award.

The singing sensation and his Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar will wow audiences on Sunday, October 13th, at The Grand, 8 York Street, Clitheroe.

Doors open at 1-30pm and music runs from 2pm to 10pm.

More information about this stellar headliner is available via www.albertleeofficial.com and early bird tickets (£25) can be obtained online at www.solidentertainments.com

Alternatively call 01472 349 222 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.