Lytham Festival 2020: Here's how to get your tickets for Lytham Festival

Festival bosses at Cuffe and Taylor, live music and event promoters and founders of the Lytham Festival, have said demand for tickets has been 'unprecedented' following Sunday's headline announcement.

Further acts appearing in the Main Proms Arena next July will be revealed shortly.

Passes

Five day general passes are on sale now from £259 - visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00570EC51B95F4

Various VIP packages are also available permitting entry for all five concerts from Wednesday July 1 to the general admission area, The Garden area, exclusive private booth in The Lounge for 12 people and premium car parking pass - this permits entry to the premium car park next to the festival arena.

Visit https://betalytham-festival.frontgatetickets.com/event/wmbe2z6ghrqwgvzx

Individual tickets

Individual night tickets from £35 will go on sale at 8am Thursday November 28.

Visit https://www.lythamfestival.com/

VIP Garden

The Garden is the ultimate dancing zone with access to a private garden bar and premium food options as well as posh toilets all in an area right at the front of the arena

You can either purchase a five Day Garden Pass giving you access to all five concerts or the Garden Package giving you access on the chosen concert.

Lytham Festival line-up : https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/lytham-festival-2020-here-are-all-the-headliners-to-perform-at-lytham-green-and-when-1-10119904​

