Local choir stage fund-raising concert with special guest

The Grand Choir joined forces with classical vocalist Vicky Little to raise funds for the Light Music Society.



“It was a memorable evening, and the feedback from the audience was absolutely fantastic,” said Grand Choir Music Director Dan Adams.



The show, staged at the Grand, included vocal arrangements of Elizabethan Serenade, Roses of Picardy, Blue Tango, and World War 2 theme tunes.



Dan added: “I had a conversation with a 90-year-old lady who was at the concert.



“She had grown up in a musical family and hearing the great variation of music from different eras brought back a lot of very happy memories for her.”



The Grand Choir is a mixed male and female ensemble, singing songs from musicals to pop music.



Having recorded with the New York Tourists, Blake and Tenors Unlimited, the choir’s Christmas concert at the Grand is always a hugely popular celebration during the festive season.



Last year, the Grand Choir staged their own peace festival as a tribute to the fallen in the Great War.



The Grand Choir meet every Monday at the Grand during school term time.



Contact geraldine.woodworth@thegrandvenue.co.uk or 01200 421599.