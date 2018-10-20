`

Lancashire's Ribble Valley is "Britain's finest jewel" says Grace Dent

Guardian restaurant critic Grace Dent
Guardian restaurant critic Grace Dent
Share this article

Lancashire's Ribble Valley has been named as "Britain's finest jewel" for discerning diners.

Guardian restaurant critic Grace Dent described the area as "the magical Ribble Valley . . . hiding in plain sight as Britain’s finest jewel for the tourist-who-does-dinner."

The Ribble Valley is a foodie paradise, says Grace Dent

The Ribble Valley is a foodie paradise, says Grace Dent

Dent, who is also a guest judge on MasterChef, waxed lyrical about the area describing it as an excellent place for a break, with many fine foodie pubs and comparing it favourably to the Lake District.

She added: "Let the hordes head farther north, because that way the Lancashire pubs of Wiswell, Mitton and Waddington remain calmer and uncluttered, providing world-class service."

The Parkers Arms at Newton-in-Bowland and the Assheton Arms in Downham, near Clitheroe, were singled out for particular praise as "God's own gastropubs".

The full review is in Saturday's Guardian