King Elvis will rock The Burnley Mechanics

King Elvis is back and ready to rock The Mechanics in two sensational shows.

Award-winning performer, Chris Connor, will give two stunning performances when he brings the World Famous Elvis Show to the Manchester Road theatre on Friday and Saturday, June 21st and 22nd. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will start at 7-30pm.

Chris has just been voted the world's best Elvis tribute act in a poll taken by thousands of fans across the globe. The King of Rock and Roll singer was given the award in Elvis' home city of Memphis in the US.

The show will feature the live energetic band The Steels which recreates two huge concerts from the rock and roll era.

Tickets: 01282 664400 or www.burnleymechanics.co.uk