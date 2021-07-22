Jordan North returns to 'happy place' Turf Moor for Radio 1 Summer Break Out

Former St James, Lanehead, pupil Jordan who won the nation's hearts on television reality show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, coined the catchphrase during one of his many challenges, and this morning treated his co-presenters Greg James and Vick Hope to some East Lancashire sun and hospitality.

The trio are embarking on a camper van tour of the UK's favourite holiday destinations, and this morning stopped off at the home of Jordan's football team, Burnley FC.

The destination should also prove equally popular with keen cricket fan Greg, who mentioned it was the birthplace of legendary England fast bowler James Anderson, during the broadcast.

Jordan North, Greg James and Vick Hope at Turf Moor. PIC: BBC Radio 1

Jordan, donning a claret and blue shirt, thanked the public for taking part in the challenge and said it was fantastic to be back at his happy place, Turf Moor.