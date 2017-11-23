How to make Rick Stein's fish tacos with chilli and coriander

You may not want to share these tasty morsels.

Crisp fish in batter that crackles under your teeth, topped with chunks of creamy avocado and a sharp, fiery salsa oozing with lime? These tacos hailing from the city of Ensenada on the coast of Mexico, are vibrant and chock-full of flavour.

The Road To Mexico by Rick Stein

Also, everyone can chip in and serve themselves - winner.

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

12 x 15cm corn tortillas

600g cod fillet

100g plain flour, seasoned with pinch of salt and 6 turns from the black pepper mill

1L corn or vegetable oil

For the batter:

200g plain flour

1/4tsp salt

1/2tsp baking powder

275ml ice-cold beer

For the toppings:

1/4 small white cabbage, finely shredded

1 avocado, stoned, peeled and diced

Hot chilli sauce, such as Cholula or Huichol

For the Pico de gallo salsa:

2 large ripe tomatoes, deseeded and diced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

A handful of coriander, chopped

1 green serrano or jalapeno chilli, finely chopped

1/4tsp salt

Juice of 1/2-1 lime

For the chipotle crema:

2 Chipotles en adobo

3tbsp mayonnaise

3tbsp soured cream

Juice of 1/2 lime

Method:

1. Warm the tortillas in a dry frying pan, or in a microwave or in the oven.

2. Get your toppings - shredded cabbage, diced avocado, pico de gallo salsa, and hot chilli sauce - ready. Mix the ingredients for the crema and set aside. Mix the ingredients for the Pico de gallo salsa - starting with the lime - and also set aside.

3. To make the batter, sift the flour, salt and baking powder into a roomy bowl. Using a balloon whisk, incorporate the beer until you have a smooth batter. Set aside.

4. Cut the fish into fingers about 1cm thick. Heat the oil in a large pan to 190°C. Dip a few pieces of fish into the seasoned flour, shake off the excess, then dip them into the batter. Fry for two to two-and-a-half minutes until crisp and golden. Repeat until you've cooked all the fish, draining each batch briefly on kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Sprinkle lightly with salt.

5. Serve the fish immediately in warm tortillas, with the toppings on the table for guests to help themselves.

The Road To Mexico by Rick Stein, photography by James Murphy, is published by BBC Books, priced £26. Available now.