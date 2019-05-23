Hilarious BBC One show to be performed at the Hippodrome

It is believed to be the world’s longest-running sitcom.

BBC One’s Last of the Summer Wine, written by Roy Clarke, tickled audiences up and down the country for nearly 40 years before it was axed by the broadcaster in 2010.

Pendle Hippodrome Theatre Company is giving the comedy another run with a performance of the stage adaptation, written by the original author, at its home base this summer.

Barrowford actor Josh Hindle was last seen at the Hippodrome earlier this year in the leading part of Joe Casey in Madness-inspired musical, Our House. This time round, he’s taking on the role of director.

The show will run from July 31st - August 3rd at Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne. Tickets: 01282 863210 or 01282 617315.