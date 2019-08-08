Heavy rockers with Queen guitarist's seal of approval to gig in Clitheroe

Monsters of heavy metal Inglorious have announced they will be stopping off at the Grand, Clitheroe, on their British tour later this year.

Inspired by rock gods Whitesnake, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company and Aerosmith, Inglorious are the rising stars of hard rock.

Even Brian May, Queen’s legendary guitarist, handed Inglorious his seal of approval after hearing their giant guitar riffs and soulful vocals.

May said: “You guys really do sound like a potent Deep Purple – with a new slant.

“Inglorious’ musicianship and vocals are stunning.” Fronted by heavyweight singer Nathan James, he earned his heavy metal stripes alongside Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth before forming Inglorious.

“We can’t wait to play Clitheroe, it will be our first visit to the town,” said James, who brings Inglorious to the York Street venue on Saturday, October 19th.

“We’ll be playing lots of stuff from our three albums, and some new songs too.”

Meanwhile, and a day earlier, The Grand will host a special show to celebrate 40 years since the release of Blondie’s classic album Parallel Lines.

And Clem Burke, Blondie’s original drummer, will team up with copyists Bootleg Blondie and Debbie Harris to pay homage to those classic post-punk songs: Hanging on the Telephone, One Way or Another, Picture This, Sunday Girl, Heart of Glass – and much more from Blondie’s back catalogue.

The Grand is screening the football European 2020 Championships qualifier between England and Bulgaria on September 7th (5pm).

Bootleg Blondie with Clem Burke, Friday, October 18 Inglorious, Saturday, October 19th.

Tickets: 01200 421599, www.thegrandvenue.co.uk