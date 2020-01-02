'Finding the right publisher is a bit like falling in love' - Veteran publisher shares all the secrets of the book world

An experienced publisher is holding a masterclass at Clitheroe Library, disclosing all the secrets of the publishing industry.

Former head of buying for the Waterstones book chain, publisher at HarperCollins and freelance editor, Scott Pack has worked in the book world for over 20 years.

In his new book, Tips from a Publisher: A Guide to Writing, Editing, Submitting and Publishing Your Book, out next month, he provides all the tips and tricks to get your book out on the shelves.

Scott said: “It’s my fist time in Clitheroe, I’m very delighted to be talking at the Library in February.

“Working with books for so long, I got so many questions from writers and authors about how publishing works, so I thought, why not writing a guide and collect all the information in one book about writing, editing and publishing?”

During his career, Scott has acquired and edited numerous bestsellers and award-winning books.

Every year, he re-reads Homer's Iliad and Odyssey, which he defined as 'the greatest stories ever told.'

He added: “The consistent factor in good books is a good story, told in an entertaining way - that’s the way to go.

“The good news is that there is no right or wrong way to tell a story.

“There is room for every kind of story in this industry.

“The magic is working together with your agent and your publisher to make it work.

“And a lot of it is also luck, and timing.”

Scott is now a freelance editor, as well as a university lecturer and hosts writing workshops and classes.

About his upcoming masterclass in Clitheroe, he said: “It’s going to be relaxed and fun, very informal, and I’ll talk about submitting and publishing, and about rejection, which is not always a bad thing for authors.

“Finding the right publisher is a bit like falling in love: you need to find the right person at the right time.”

Clitheroe Library, February 18, 2020.

Tickets (£10, reduced for Friends of the Library) available from Clitheroe Library.