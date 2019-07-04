Kevin Clifton as you've never seen him before. The dancer makes his musical theatre debut in 'Rock of Ages.'

Take a look at Kevin Clifton rocking out in Rock of Ages at Blackpool Opera House

Star of Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Clifton has swapped the Ballroom for the Bourbon Club and alongside a stellar cast is rocking out the Blackpool Opera House this week as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages.

Champion of the dance floor Kevin said he was very excited to be back in his ‘home from home’ under a new guise, the production marks his debut in musical theatre.

The new production is running at Blackpool Opera House until July 6

1. Rock of Ages

The cast of Rock of Ages have brought the sun-set strip to the sea-side'Showing at The Opera House, Blackpool until July 6

2. Ready to rock?

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton called on friend Russell Brand to help him get into character for his role as Stacee Jaxx

3. Stacee Jaxx

Kevin Kennedy plays character Dennis and Adam Strong plays character Lonny.

4. Dennis and Lonny

