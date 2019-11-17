Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool results Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice are eliminated after 'close call' dance-off

The remaining contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 fulfilled the dream of performing at the famous Tower Ballroom under a giant moon but as the curtain came down on another memorable year, Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice bid farewell, taking to the ballroom floor for their last dance.

It was another spectacular evening with the ensemble cast producing a stunning dream-like performance under Luke Jerrum's art masterpiece the museum of the moon, while Irish boyband Westlife performed an energetic medley of hits.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice bid farewell to STC after being sent home in the dance off at Blackpool Picture: Guy Levy

But for two couples the pressure was on for the final spot to make it through to week 10.

Michelle and Giovanni were ranked the lowest on the scoreboard and found themselves facing the prospect of another dance-off alongside Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

After a nail biting dance-off in which both contestants upped their game the panel voted to save the social media star and send Michelle home.

Michelle said she was proud to have taken a risk with their couple's choice dance to Madonna's Vogue and the mission statement behind it, which she had dedicated to the LGBT+ community.

Strictly Come Dancing the results at Blackpool Pictures: Guy Levy

The other five remaining couples through to the next stage are Anton Du Beke and Emma Barton, Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse, Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Anton Du Beke and Emma Barton were still basking in their momentous night, which saw the professional claim his first ever 10s, making history at the Tower ballroom.

Alex Scott said she was proud to be continuing her Strictly journey and excited to perform an Argentine Tango for next weekend's couple's choice routines.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to London next week, with the programme airing on BBC One on Saturday November 23 from 7.05pm

Westlife performed at Blackpool Tower Ballroom Pictures: Guy Levy

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard were in the dance off after receiving the fewest votes from the public