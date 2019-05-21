Rising comedy star Scott heading to Clitheroe

Alreeeet lad!

Yorkshire funny man Scott Bennett will get your chuckle muscles wobbling tomorrow when he stars in a comedy triple bill at the Grand, Clitheroe.

His debut show: About a Roy: Stories about Me Dad, had audiences rolling in the aisles at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival.

Delivering wry observations on the absurdity of modern living, his joyously funny routine at the world-famous fringe saw Scott short-listed for the acclaimed Amused Moose Comedy award.

The gold medal of comedy gongs launched Sarah Millican and Jimmy Carr on the road to stardom.

He said: “My first show was above a pub in Nottingham and it was the closest thing comedy comes to throwing Christians to the lions. It was brutal.

“I get nervous as heck before I go on stage. I have a double espresso from Starbucks, with the name, ‘You are the future of British comedy’ scrawled on the paper cup.

“Then I have 20 minutes in the loo, a panic, and then phone calls to me mother, who tells me it’s not too late to get a proper job again, and then sing the first two bars of Van Halen’s Jump to get me really fired up.”

Scott’s first professional gig saw him supporting Rob Brydon on tour and he is also in hot demand as a comedy script writer for the BBC news quiz.

“Some of the show is about what it feels like to follow your dreams when you have too much to lose,” he added.

There’s flashes of Peter Kay and Jason Manford too in his hilarious routines about family life.

“There are also some bits about brief celebrity encounters, the love a man has for his shed, and why playing crazy golf with a seven-year-old is a terrible idea.

“Oh. And taking topics like anxiety, parental responsibilities, and discussing them in a frank and hilarious way.”

Also joining MC Tony Vino will be Carl Hutchinson and comedy singer and songwriter Richard Morton.

Tickets: 01200 421599, www.thegrandvenue.co.uk